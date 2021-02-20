Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that government policies would be aimed towards raising productivity and cutting down on imports in the farm sector, reported PTI. He claimed that the Centre’s holistic approach towards agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing was the reason behind the sector registering growth even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi was addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of planning body NITI Aayog.

The prime minister made a case for repealing archaic laws in order to make it simpler to do business in the country, adding that the Centre and states should work in close co-ordination to boost economic growth.

“Centre and states should work together for the nation’s progress... The government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress,” Modi said, according to PTI.

He asserted that this year’s Union Budget received “positive response”, which was a reflection of the mood of the nation.

“The country has made up its mind,” Modi said. “The country wants to move forward in a fast pace, it does not want to lose any more time.”

The prime minister also stressed upon the government’s production-linked incentive schemes and said that even states should utilise their full potential as it provided an opportunity to boost manufacturing.

Further, he reiterated the central government’s flagship initiatives for providing free electricity, gas connection, bank accounts and vaccination, noting that these measures have brought changes in the lives of the poorer sections of society, PTI reported.

The NITI Aayog meeting also witnessed the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory and not a state, PTI reported.