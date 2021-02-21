As five states go to polls in the next few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a day-long poll strategy session in Delhi on Sunday, reported NDTV. Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda also attended the meeting.

Among the states going to polls in the next few months, the BJP is strongly campaigning in West Bengal. Another non-BJP ruled state, Kerala, is also going to the polls. In Tamil Nadu, the saffron party has allied with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The party is also hoping for another term in Assam, and take control of the government from the Congress in Puducherry.

Modi has made multiple visits to West Bengal and Assam in the recent past. The prime minister has visited West Bengal twice in the last few weeks, and is expected to address a mega rally on March 7 at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata. Modi is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on March 1.

Sunday’s meeting, which will see the attendance of the BJP’s state unit chiefs, is significant as it comes in the middle of ongoing farmer protests, according to News18. The farm union leaders have been trying to garner support from other parts of the country.

Modi inaugurated the meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the New Delhi Municipal Council convention centre. The prime minister will address the gathering too. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh will address a media briefing at the Media Centre of the NDMC centre around 12.30, according to India Today.

At a rally in Haldia in East Medinipur district on February 7, Modi criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the party has given rebirth to the Left rule of corruption and lawlessness. During his first visit, on the occasion of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had refused to speak at the event as “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were chanted when she rose to address the gathering.

On February 7, the prime minister alleged that an international conspiracy has been hatched to tarnish the image of Indian tea. Modi was apparently referring to non-governmental organisation Greenpeace’s report about alleged overuse of pesticides in Indian tea industry.