Five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab – registered 86.3% of the 14,199 new coronavirus cases that were reported in India on Monday, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 cases, followed by Kerala (4,070), Tamil Nadu (452), Karnataka (413) and Punjab (348).

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab also accounted for 78% of the 83 new deaths recorded on Monday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Overall, India’s active coronavirus cases increased by 4,421 on Monday. This is the sharpest increase in active cases since November-end, NDTV reported.

India’s active cases stood at 1,50,055 on Monday, while the number of recoveries reached 1,06,994,1. More than 1.11 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

Several states have been witnessing an increase in coronavirus cases over the past week. Maharashtra recorded an 81% surge, according to The Times of India. Madhya Pradesh registered a 43% rise, followed by Punjab (31%), Jammu and Kashmir (22%), Chhattisgarh (13%) and Haryana (11%).

The states have stepped up vigil amid the alarming surge in cases. All political, religious and social gatherings were banned in Maharashtra from Monday. Amravati district went under a week-long. Meanwhile, in Pune, schools and colleges were closed till February 28. Restrictions were also imposed on night-time movement in the city.

Karnataka again closed its borders with Kerala because of the surge in cases. People who wish to enter Karnataka from Kerala will have to produce a negative coronavirus certificate, obtained through a test taken 72 hours before their journey.

The authorities in Bengaluru said that they will have to enforce a lockdown if people do not adhere to safety norms, NDTV reported. An apartment complex in the city was sealed after 10 people tested positive for the coronavirus.