India on Tuesday registered 10,584 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,16,434. Seventy-eight more deaths pushed the country’s toll to 1,56,463.

The number of active cases stood at 1,47,306, while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,12,665. As many as 1,17,45,552 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Of these, 6,28,696 were inoculated on Monday.

India is using two vaccines, the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute in Pune, and a government-backed vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech whose efficacy is not entirely yet known.

However, the pharmaceutical firm’s Chairperson and Managing Director Krishna Ella said the interim data on the efficacy of the vaccine will be available in two weeks, The Mint reported. “We moved so fast, but unfortunately we missed the efficacy timepoint,” Ella said on Monday. “Had we done the [phase] 2/3 combined, we would have captured efficacy faster. But anyhow, we should be coming out with efficacy in two weeks with the efficacy point data.”

Amit Shah reviews situation amid rise in cases

After registering a downward trend for days, India is once again witnessing a resurgence of cases, though they are concentrated in a few states. Five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab – registered 86.3% of the 14,199 new coronavirus infections that were reported in India on Monday, according to data from the Union health ministry. Maharashtra reported 6,971 cases, followed by Kerala (4,070), Tamil Nadu (452), Karnataka (413) and Punjab (348).

In the backdrop of this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the country in terms of preparedness to handle the rise in infections and the steps needed to expedite the ongoing vaccination drive, reported PTI. The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials of the two ministries.

Meanwhile, Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Rakesh Mishra said there are more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in India, of which, some could pose a serious risk, PTI reported. Mishra, however, added that not every mutation becomes a variant.

State updates

An apartment complex in Bengaluru, Karnataka was sealed and declared a containment zone after 10 residents tested positive for coronavirus, NDTV reported. The cases in the colony, which has about 1,500 residents living in nine blocks, were found between February 15 and 22, the city’s civic agency commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement. Based on the findings, six contagious blocks have been declared as containment zone. Jodhpur city in Rajasthan on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders till March 21 to contain the spread of Covid-19, reported the Hindustan Times. While gathering of four and more people has been prohibited in public places, for public gatherings such as marriages, only 100 people will be allowed. Essential services and schools and colleges will, however, remain open.

Global updates