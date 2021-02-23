The Bharatiya Janata Party was set for a landslide victory in Gujarat local body polls on Tuesday as counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar – was under way, reported NDTV. The election to the civic bodies is a test for the BJP to retain power in all six.

The party has won in Vadodra and was leading in others, according to the latest trends, reported The Indian Express. In 2015, the BJP won 391 of these seats and the Congress ended up securing 174.

The saffron party claimed 72 of the 192 seats in Ahmedabad, reported News18. The Congress won 12 seats. The BJP also retained the Khadia ward in the city – a saffron bastion since 1972, according to The Indian Express.

In Bhavnagar, the saffron party won 11 seats, while the Congress secured five. In Surat, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting for the first time, bagged 17 seats even as Congress was to win any. BJP secured 51 of the 120 seats.

After the AAP won the seats, the party tweeted that it has breached the “BJP’s citadel”. “Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Gujarat for introducing new politics,” said party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

नई राजनीति की शुरुआत करने के लिए गुजरात के लोगों को दिल से बधाई। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2021

In Vadodara, the BJP has won 45 of 76 seats so far, surpassing the required majority of 39. The Congress won seven seats. In Dariyapur, a Congress bastion in eastern Ahmedabad, the party has retained all four seats.

The BJP also secured 24 of the 72 seats in Rajkot, while the Congress was yet to win any seats. Ashok Dangar, president of Rajkot city unit of the Congress, lost election from Ward No 17 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation. Atul Rajani, the senior most Congress corporator in RMC, was also trailing to his BJP rivals in Ward No.2, according to The Indian Express.

This year, the BJP has won uncontested in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad after the Congress withdrew its candidate. The BJP was one seat away from securing Jamnagar, winning 32 of the 64 seats, according to The Indian Express. The Bahujan Samaj Party, meanwhile, managed to open its account in Jamnagar. The Congress won in six.

A total of about 2,276 candidates contested in the local body polls. Apart from this, nine candidates were in the fray for the bye-elections to two seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation. There are 577 candidates of the BJP, and the Congress has fielded 566. As many as 470 politicians from the AAP, 91 from the Nationalist Congress Party, 353 from other parties, and 228 Independents fought in the election.

The BJP’s campaign had primarily put focus on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the Statue of Unity. The Congress, meanwhile, had promised a “GujRight” card that would provide access to public amenities to all.