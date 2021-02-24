Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of crony capitalism over the renaming of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad and the two bowling ends being named “Reliance” and “Adani”.

“The truth reveals itself so splendidly,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “Narendra Modi Stadium, Adani End, Reliance End, under the secretaryship of Jay Shah.”

Jay Shah is the secretary of Board of Cricket Control of India and the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The hashtag – #HumDoHumareDo – used by Gandhi was coined by him earlier this month during the Budget session of the Parliament, when he said that the Centre was running the country by this policy, which translates to “we two, ours two”. The slogan was first used in the government’s family planning campaigns many years ago.

During the Parliament session, Gandhi had not named anyone but Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi ended up scoring sort of a self-goal when he objected to Gandhi’s assertion. “It is wrong to say that 40% storage capacity is with Adani and Ambani...He will have to prove his allegation,” Joshi had said.

On Wednesday, the refurbished stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad, which is hosting a day-night Test match between India and England, was renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium. Incidentally, the two bowling ends in the stadium are called “Adani End” and “Reliance End” – companies owned by corporate tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, respectively.

Apart from Gandhi, several other Twitter users also took to the social media platform to point it out.

So, Modi got the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad named after himself! And the 2 ends of the stadium after his 2 favourite cronies Ambani & Adani! Wah! What a sixer Modiji! pic.twitter.com/t1Y6bFIW1S — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 24, 2021

Stadium Narendra Modi's pitch is sandwiched between Adani and Reliance 🙈🙊🙉 pic.twitter.com/TEYZLYSDiL — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) February 24, 2021

Amid criticism, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out only the Motera stadium had been renamed while the complex where it is located continued to be named after Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing a press conference, they hit out at Congress leaders and questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for not praising the statue of Patel at Kevadiya.