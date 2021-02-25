India on Thursday registered 16,738 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,46,914. The new cases are nearly 22% higher than Wednesday’s count. The country’s toll rose to 1,56,705 as 138 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 1,51,708, while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,38,501. So far, more than 1.26 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that it will begin vaccinating people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities from March 1. Vaccination at government hospitals will be free of cost.

Meanwhile, a government panel deferred its decision on granting emergency-use authorisation to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Hindustan Times reported. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which had submitted the application for emergency use, was asked to come back with more data.

The government is on alert as several states are registering an increase in coronavirus cases. It deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to states to support their coronavirus response. Delhi and West Bengal have made it mandatory for travellers coming in from states where coronavirus cases are increasing to show negative coronavirus test certificates.

Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 8,807 new coronavirus infections – its sharpest one-day rise in four months. Cases in Mumbai nearly doubled in comparison to Tuesday.

The administration in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city directed restaurants and hotels to remain closed over the weekends till further notice, PTI reported.

In Washim district, a school was declared a containment zone after at least 190 students and teachers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports. The students are mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal, two districts that are experiencing a sharp rise in infections, NDTV reported.

Washim had been in the news over a large gathering near a temple on Tuesday in violation of Covid-19 protocols, reported Mint. Thousands of supporters of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod gathered there as he visited the shrine.

Meanwhile in Amravati district, researchers had detected the “E484 K” mutation in four infected samples. Since this mutation was found in the new, fast-spreading strains in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, district officials were concerned that the variant could transmit quickly across Maharashtra and the country.

The Centre also confirmed on Tuesday that besides the United Kingdom coronavirus variant, cases of the South African and Brazilian strains had also been detected in India. However, it refused to link the mutations to the surge in cases in some states.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said it didn’t seem like the mutations were more infectious or the vaccines won’t work against them, ANI reported. “We should not miss out on strains which are more infectious,” he cautioned.

