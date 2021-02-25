A medical report has shown that Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar, a co-accused in the cases registered against activist Nodeep Kaur, has eight injuries that are more than two weeks old, The Tribune reported on Wednesday. The report was prepared by a five-doctor board of the Government Medical College and Hospital and submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

Kumar, a 24-year-old Dalit activist, was arrested on January 16. The court had on February 19 directed the superintendent of Sonipat Jail to have Kumar examined at the Government Medical College and Hospital, after his father Rajbir alleged that the jailed activist was “subjected to police torture”, reported The Indian Express. The board examined Kumar on February 20.

Kumar showed signs of “post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms”, according to the medical report. “All injuries are more than two weeks old and were caused by blunt object/weapon.”

“His second, third and fifth toe nails of the right foot were torn and the nail of the big toe of his left foot became blue,” the medical report added. “They also hit him on the buttocks with flat sticks, then they tied his hands and stretched his legs. He was made to lie on the ground with both legs straight and a metal pipe was placed on his thigh and rolled over the thighs by two people. They also hit him on both hands and palms and on the back of his head.” It added that Kumar has alleged that he was also not allowed to sleep for three days.

The medical report, quoting Kumar, said that he was taken to old Kacheri, Sonepat on January 16 after he was arrested and assaulted by seven people. The activist alleged that the police tied both his feet, lay him on the ground, and hit him on the soles.

The psychiatric assessment said that the jailed activist appeared sad and distressed with occasional spells of crying. “He expressed preoccupation with his current situation, reported predominant anxiety symptoms, flashbacks of brutality meted out to him, nightmares, feelings of loneliness, uncertainty about future and sleep disturbances,” the assessment showed. “Appetite is normal. He denies delusions, hallucination, ideas/plans of self-harm. Overall, evaluation is suggestive of post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms.”

“There is fracture distal phalanx of the second digit of left hand, and fracture of base of metatarsal bone of right foot,” the medical report said, also pointing to a possible fracture of sesamoid bone at two other places in the left navicular bone of a foot and right ulna bone of the right wrist.

After receiving the report, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a report of Kumar’s medical examination, which was conducted when the Sonepat Police arrested him. The court has listed the matter for hearing on March 16.

Kumar and Nodeep Kaur were arrested in January on charges of extortion and attempt to murder after they mobilised workers near the Singh farm protest site. In early January, Kaur and her colleagues from the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan staged a demonstration in the Kundli industrial area, near Singhu, outside a factory that had not paid wages to its workers. Kaur’s family has alleged that she was sexually harassed in prison, even though the police have denied the claims.