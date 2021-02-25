The price of domestic liquified petroleum gas cylinders was again increased by Rs 25 on Thursday. This is the third hike in the cost of cylinders in a month.

A 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 794 in Delhi, as against Rs 769 – the price at which it was available on Wednesday. Mumbai also witnessed the same price rise.

In Kolkata, the price of LPG cylinders rose from Rs 795 a day ago to Rs 820. Cylinder price in Chennai rose to Rs 810 from Rs 785.

The residents of Hyderabad will now have to pay Rs 846 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The price a day ago was Rs 821.

LPG prices were increased by Rs 25 on February 4 and by Rs 50 on February 15. The prices of petrol and diesel have also skyrocketed over the last few days. At some places, they crossed Rs 100.

Opposition parties have blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the exorbitant fuel prices, accusing it of raising taxes to scoop out the benefit reaped from international oil rates plunging to a two-decade low in April and May.

While global rates have rebounded with a pick up in demand, the government has not restored the taxes, which are at a record high.

On Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati urged the Centre to roll back the fuel price hike, saying it was wrong to put financial strain on people already suffering because of the coronavirus crisis and unemployment.

Also read:

‘Centre profiting off people’s suffering,’ says Sonia Gandhi in letter to PM Modi on fuel prices

Last week, Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to the prime minister about high fuel prices. She accused the government of profiting off people’s suffering. Gandhi also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for blaming its failures on previous governments.

Modi, on the other hand, claimed that if the previous governments had focussed on reducing the country’s energy import dependence, the middle class would not have been this burdened today.