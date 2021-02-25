The big news: Centre frames new rules for social media, digital platforms, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A UK court ruled that Nirav Modi can be extradited to India for trial, and India and Pakistan agreed to stop ceasefire violations along LoC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In new rules for social media, Centre asks platforms to name ‘originator of mischievous’ posts: This new set of rules to regulate social media, streaming and digital news content will virtually bring them under the ambit of government supervision.
- Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to stand trial, rules UK court: Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
- India and Pakistan agree to stop ceasefire violations along Line of Control: The decision was reached during discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.
- Centre opposes same-sex marriage, says it ‘can’t be compared to Indian family unit’: In its response to a batch of petitions, the government told the Delhi High Court that same-sex marriage was not a fundamental right in the country.
- Centre and states need to act in coordination to reduce tax on fuel, says RBI governor: He made the remark during his address to the Bombay Chamber of Commerce.
- Gujarat to bring in ‘strict laws to stop conversion of Hindu girls’, says CM Vijay Rupani: The chief minister indicated that the law will be introduced in the state’s Assembly session starting on March 1.
- Tamil Nadu declares ‘all pass’ for students in classes 9, 10, 11 without exams: The Federation of Private School Associations criticised the move, and asked the state to stop politicising education to garner votes for Assembly elections.
- Delhi HC asks Centre not to take its order on translating EIA draft in 22 languages ‘combatively’: The court said that people living in remote areas of the country might not understand the contents of the draft EIA.
- Indian newspapers ask Google to pay them for using their content: Meanwhile, the Australian Parliament passed a new law making it compulsory for the search giant and Facebook to pay companies in the country for content.
- India hits back at Pakistan at UN, says it should focus on ending state-sponsored terrorism: Islamabad had criticised India for human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.