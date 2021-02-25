Car containing explosives found near Mukesh Ambani’s house, investigation underway
The police said it was not an assembled explosive device.
An abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening, said the police. The explosive material was found to be gelatin sticks.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Crime Branch was conducting an investigation into it. “The truth will come out,” he told NDTV.
In a tweet, the Mumbai Police said that the vehicle was found on Carmichael Road. The police’s bomb detection and disposal squad and other teams reached the spot and confirmed that it was not an assembled explosive device.
More details are awaited.