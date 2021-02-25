An abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening, said the police. The explosive material was found to be gelatin sticks.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Crime Branch was conducting an investigation into it. “The truth will come out,” he told NDTV.

In a tweet, the Mumbai Police said that the vehicle was found on Carmichael Road. The police’s bomb detection and disposal squad and other teams reached the spot and confirmed that it was not an assembled explosive device.

A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

More details are awaited.