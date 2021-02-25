Six people were killed and several injured following a fire accident in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi city on Thursday, ANI reported, quoting the joint director of health services of the Virudhunagar district.

Rescue officials were waiting to clear debris at the Thangaraj Pandian fireworks, as chemicals were still bursting inside the factory on Thursday late evening, according to The Hindu. While 15 of the injured were admitted to the local government hospital, one of them who had suffered fractures was shifted to a hospital in Madurai.

The cause of the the fire could not be ascertained yet, however, tin sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground, according to India Today. Fire officials had reached the spot soon after the incident.

Another accident at Fire Crackers factory, again involving fancy crackers, again at Sivakasi.. 5 dead.. several injured.



3rd accident this year.@CMOTamilNadu @OfficeOfOPS pic.twitter.com/FTHQwbRbux — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) February 25, 2021

Less than two weeks ago, another fire accident was reported at a firecracker factory near Sattur city of Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, the toll in the accident rose to 23, according to The Hindu.