The Rajasthan government on Thursday said that those travelling to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to provide a negative RT-PCR test report for coronavirus, ANI reported. The report should not be more than 72 hours old, said the state government.

Maharashtra and Kerala have been logging the highest number of coronavirus cases among all states in the country, over the past few weeks. On Thursday, Maharashtra, which has witnessed a sudden spike in cases, reported 8,702 new infections and 56 more deaths, PTI reported. 229 students tested positive at a single school in the state’s Washim district on Thursday. The state government imposed a ten-day lockdown in Yavatmal on February 18, and on February 21, it announced a strict week-long lockdown in Amravati.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 3,677 fresh cases and 14 more deaths on Friday, according to PTI.

Apart from Rajasthan, multiple states, including Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, have imposed restrictions on people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Thursday, India reported a total of 16,738 new coronavirus cases, of which 89.57% were from just seven of the states. The country’s toll climbed to 1,56,705 as 138 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.