The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in the third case lodged against her, Bar and Bench reported.

Kaur, a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was arrested on January 12 for mobilising workers near the Singhu border, the epicentre of the farmer protest against the three new agricultural laws. The Dalit activist and her colleagues staged a demonstration in the Kundli industrial area, near Singhu, outside a factory that had not paid wages to its workers.

Currently lodged in a jail in Haryana, Kaur was facing three separate cases that included charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She was granted bail in the first two cases on February 12 and February 15, respectively.

In her third bail plea, Kaur had alleged that she was severely beaten and tortured in police custody. The activist stated that she was “targeted and falsely implicated” because she had been successful in generating support for the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s new agricultural laws.

The plea alleged that the mobilisation of local labourers in support of farmers “annoyed the administration”, which then devised a plan to stifle the demonstrations that have persisted for over two months.