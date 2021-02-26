A man died in an accident on Thursday after an 18-year-old driving a Mercedes crashed his car into the man’s scooter in Vasant Vihar neighbourhood of Delhi, PTI reported.

The accused, identified as Aryan Jain, has been arrested, the police said, according to The Indian Express. His father owns a jewellery store in a mall in the Capital’s Saket locality.

“Jain lives in Vasant Vihar and was driving the car at the time of the accident,” Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Singh told the newspaper. “We conducted his medical test and no alcohol was found in his blood.”

Police said the deceased, identified as Antony Joseph, was a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV. He worked as a domestic help for an official of the American Embassy, and had been living in the servant quarters of the premises.