One person died in Delhi on Friday after a fire broke out in a factory in Pratap Nagar area, ANI reported. Rescue operations were under way with as many as 28 fire tenders deployed to douse the blaze.

A Delhi Fire Services officer Rajinder Atwal told the news agency that a firefighter was also injured during the operation. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital, Atwal said.

The officer said that eyewitnesses told him that an LPG cylinder exploded, following which the fire broke out.

More details awaited.