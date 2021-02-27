India on Saturday registered 16,488 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,79,979. The new cases were marginally lower than Friday’s count of 16,577. The country’s toll rose to 1,56,938 as 113 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 1,59,590 while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,63,451. So far, more than 1.42 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of these, 7,69,904 recieved their shots on Friday.

Second phase of vaccination

The second phase of the vaccination drive, which will cover people above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities, will also begin from March 1. Ahead of this exercise, the central government on Friday held a meeting with states to discuss the rollout strategy, The Indian Express reported.

The Centre informed them that registrations will be carried out in three ways. The first method is called advance self-registration, where beneficiaries will be able to register themselves in advance through the CO-Win 2.0 portal and other platforms, including the Arogya Setu app. The second way is on-site registration, where beneficiaries can walk into identified Covid-19 vaccination centres and register on-site.

The third option is facilitated cohort registration. Under this, the states were explained that on specific dates, target groups of potential beneficiaries will be vaccinated. ASHA workers, Auxiliary nurse midwives, Panchayati raj representatives, and women’s Self Help Groups will be utilised for mobilising the target groups.

Additionally, private hospitals may be allowed to charge a user fee of up to Rs 100 from each beneficiary, the Centre said.

Restrictions on international flights extended

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till March 31.

“In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23.59 pm IST of March 31, 2021,” the aviation regulator said.

However, international flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis, it said. The restriction will not apply to cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular added.

World updates