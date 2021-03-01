Day temperatures would be above normal in most parts of north and northwest India, and in some parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.

However, the weather department has predicted a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

According to a forecast map released by the weather department on Monday, the Delhi National Capital Region and states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar will experience temperatures, which will remain 0.40 to 0.86 degrees Celsius, above normal.

On the other hand, states in the southern peninsula and Madhya Pradesh will witness temperatures 0.08 to 0.35 degrees Celsius below normal.

Temperatures in the national Capital have already started showing an upward trend, with Delhi experiencing the second warmest February in 120 years, according to the Hindustan Times. The weather department’s recordings show that the mean maximum temperature in February this year was 27.9 degrees Celsius.

On February 25, the city also recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month since 2006, when the mercury rose to 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the high temperatures recorded this month were primarily due to clear skies, caused by fewer western disturbances.