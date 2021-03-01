The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday announced that it will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively.

“The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,” Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE Gerry Arathoon said, according to PTI.

The Class 12 exams will commence with a 90 minute-paper on “Computer Science (Practical)-Planning” on April 8, according to PTI. The duration for all other subjects, for which exams will begin on April 9, will be three hours.

As for Class 10, “English Language – English Paper 1”, will be the first exam on May 5, a time table released by the board showed.

“The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July,” Arathoon said. “The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians.”

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March of each year. However, the exams were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the board had to cancel its pending exams because of the virus and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts board exams around the same time every year, also deferred its exams to May-June this year.