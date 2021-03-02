India on Tuesday registered 12,286 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,11,24,527. The new cases were 20.78% lower than Monday’s count. The country’s toll rose to 1,57,248 after 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s count of active cases stood at 1,68,358, while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,98,921. More than 1.48 crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Of this, over 5.52 lakh were inoculated on Monday, the beginning of the second phase of India’s vaccination drive, when the vaccines were rolled out for public use.

Supreme Court judges will be administered coronavirus vaccines, starting from Tuesday. Families of the judges and those who have retired as judges of the Supreme Court will also be eligible for inoculation.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has been contributing the most to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The state reported 6,397 new cases on Monday, taking the overall count to 21,61,467. Thirty more deaths pushed the state’s toll to 52,184.

At least 26 people, including policemen and government staff members, tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Hindustan Times reported. They were screened before the beginning of the state’s Budget session on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh registered one new infection on Monday, after recording zero cases for two consecutive days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also got vaccinated. The second phase of vaccination will cover people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. On Monday, 29 lakh people registered for coronavirus vaccination, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, the Centre clarified that registration for vaccination and the booking of appointments will only be done through the Co-WIN portal cowin.gov.in. “There is no CoWin App for beneficiary registration,” the government said. “The app on Play Store is for administrators only.”

The Indian Medical Association called on the government to make the online registration portal more people-friendly. It also requested the Centre to provide free vaccines to healthcare workers and the public.

National Health Authority Chairperson RS Sharma told the Hindustan Times that India will be able to vaccinate 27 lakh people in a day. “We have a total of 12,500 private hospitals that have come on board today, and about 15,000 hospitals in the public sector,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “So with 27,000 institutions in all, even at a conservative estimate of each one vaccinating 100, we’ll have 2.7 million in a day.”

Global updates