India on Wednesday reported 14,989 coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,11,39,516, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths jumped by 98 to 1,57,346.

India’s active case count stood at 1,70,126, while 1,08,12,044 people have recovered from the infection. The active cases were recorded over 1.7 lakh after a month, according to PTI. The active case rate was 1.51%, while the recovery rate stood at 97.07%. The fatality rate was at 1.41%.

So far, 1,56,20,749 beneficiaries have been inoculated, with 7,68,730 receiving the shots on Tuesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up till Tuesday with 7,85,220 samples being tested on March 2.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded zero deaths and registered 217 new cases, pushing the national Capital’s tally to 6,39,681, reported PTI.

Mumbai also registered the lowest daily fatality in over 10 months by recording just two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll in the city stood at 11,476, while the case tally rose to 3,27,619 after 849 new infections were reported.

Meanwhile, government data showed that 74% of the beneficiaries who received the coronavirus vaccine as part of the second phase in Delhi on Monday took the jab at private hospitals, reported the Hindustan Times. The vaccine shot is free at government facilities, while private centres are offering it at a capped price of Rs 250 per dose.

Officials said this could also be because a majority of the vaccination sites in the national Capital are in private hospitals. Of the 308 vaccination centres in Delhi, 136 are in private hospitals, while only 56 are in government hospitals.

