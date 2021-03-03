An alleged stalker stabbed and injured a woman at her apartment in Cyberabad on Tuesday evening for reportedly rejecting his marriage proposal, said the police. The 29-year-old software engineer has been hospitalised with multiple cut injuries but she is said to be out of danger, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Laxmi Nagar Colony under Narsingi police station limits in the Cyberabad commissionerate at 7.40 pm. The accused, identified as Salman Shahrukh, allegedly scaled the wall of the apartment complex to enter the woman’s flat and attacked her with a knife. The woman’s mother also suffered minor injuries when she tried to rescue her daughter. The accused has been arrested, reported NDTV.

The accused was reportedly known to the woman for the last two years. He works at a salon. Last week, the woman had filed a harassment complaint against the accused.