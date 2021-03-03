The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, ANI reported.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that the searches were related to alleged tax evasion. IT officials also raided the premises of Kashyap’s Phanton Films and talent agencies in Mumbai and Pune. More than 20 locations are being searched, according to the news channel.

Tax raids are also underway at the properties of Reliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Shibhashish Sarkar and the top executives of two celebrity-management agencies in Mumbai, the Hindustan Times reported.

More details are awaited.