Expelled All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced that she was quitting politics ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, reported The Hindu. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from prison on January 27 after a four-year-long sentence in a corruption case.

The 234-seat state Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

“I have never been after power or position even when Jaya [late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa] was alive,” she said in a statement, reported NDTV. “Won’t do that after she is dead. [I am] quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on.”