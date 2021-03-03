Tamil Nadu: Sasikala quits politics ahead of Assembly polls
The expelled AIADMK leader said that she prayed that the party wins the state polls, and that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s legacy lives on.
Expelled All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced that she was quitting politics ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, reported The Hindu. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from prison on January 27 after a four-year-long sentence in a corruption case.
The 234-seat state Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.
“I have never been after power or position even when Jaya [late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa] was alive,” she said in a statement, reported NDTV. “Won’t do that after she is dead. [I am] quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on.”