The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced its candidates for 70 out of the 126 seats for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, PTI reported. These 70 seats will go to polls in the first and second phases of the polls.

The party has decided to field Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the Majuli constituency, while Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from the Jalukbari constituency, ANI reported, quoting BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Singh said that the 26 seats have been allotted for alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad, while another ally United People’s Party Liberal will get eight seats, ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, the party’s central election committee held a meeting in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President JP Nadda, in order to finalise candidates for the Assembly polls in various states.

Last week, Bodoland People’s Front, one of BJP’s allies in the last Assembly elections, severed ties with the saffron party and joined the Congress-led “Mahajath” or grand alliance. BJP’s relations with BPF soured after it chose to ally with the United People’s Party Liberal after the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6. The results will be out on May 2.