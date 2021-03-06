Former Railways Minister and Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, becoming the addition to the long list of defectors ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Elections in the state will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

Former Union Minister Shri Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP in the presence of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yjGYfZdpdW — BJP (@BJP4India) March 6, 2021

Political turmoil began for the TMC after former state minister and a close associate of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, quit the party in December. After a long-drawn period of public dissatisfaction with the ruling TMC, Adhikari joined the BJP during Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal on December 19. He resigned from all the positions he held in the Trinamool Congress on December 17, a day after he resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly and almost 20 days after he resigned as West Bengal transport minister. He had quit from the post of chairperson of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners too.

A spate of other resignations followed.

On March 2, months after quitting and then making a U-turn to join the Trinamool Congress again, Jitendra Tiwari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Last month, Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Halder joined the BJP, a day after quitting Trinamool.

On January 31, former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP along with MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh.

On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. He will, however, continue as an MLA.