Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday unveiled its poll promises, aimed at seven sectors, at a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy city, in the lead up to the state elections next month, The News Minute reported. Party chief MK Stalin announced the promises as part of a 10-year vision document.

Stalin said that if voted to power, the DMK will ensure that the state’s economy expands to above Rs 35 lakh crore and will generate 10 lakh new jobs each year. He claimed that Tamil Nadu’s per capita income will be increased to Rs 4 lakh per year, according to The News Minute.

As for the social sector, he promised Rs 1,000 per month income as a right to every female head of household. The manifesto also included an aim to abolish manual scavenging and double scholarship amounts for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backwards Caste students.

The DMK chief also promised 20 lakh concrete houses, piped drinking water supply and broadband connectivity for all households in villages, among other things, The News Minute reported.

“We can do it and only we can do it,” Stalin said at the rally on his poll promises. “A Tamil Nadu that’s going forward will start going upward. In two months, it will not be Stalin’s government, but it will be your government.”

The DMK has stitched a seven-party alliance, including the Congress, for the polls, the Hindustan Times reported. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, Stalin’s party will fight for 170 seats in the 234-member state Assembly, while the Congress will contest on 25 seats and the bye-polls to Kanyakumari Parliamentary seat. The Kanyakumari seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar last year due to coronavirus.

Among other parties, DMK has already allotted six seats to Thol Thirumavalavan’s party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Communist Party of India. Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will also fight on six seats, but on DMK’s symbol, according to The Indian Express. The Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi are also part of the alliance, according to the Hindustan Times. However, talks with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have remained inconclusive so far.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly and the bye-poll to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.