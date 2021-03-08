A court in Delhi on Monday held suspected Indian Mujahideen militant Ariz Khan and his associates guilty of killing a police officer in the Batla House encounter in Delhi in 2008, Live Law reported.

Delhi Police officials had shot down two alleged members of the Indian Mujahideen in the encounter. The men were accused of being involved in a series of bombings across Jaipur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi earlier that year. Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was also killed in the encounter.

While pronouncing the verdict in the case, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the prosecution proved its case beyond all doubt, and the accused was liable to be convicted.

“It has been proved on record that Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a fire arm,” the judge said, according to Hindustan Times.

The judge added that Khan had escaped during shootout and failed to appear before the court despite proclamation, according to Live Law.

Khan’s sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Khan had been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from the Indo-Nepal border in 2018. The National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh and the Delhi Police had offered Rs 5 lakh for information about him.