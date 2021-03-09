At least seven people were killed on Monday in a fire accident at the Eastern Railway Headquarters in Kolkata, The Indian Express reported. The incident took place after a blaze broke out on the 13th floor of the 14-storied New Koilaghat building on Strand Road.

Two more people are missing and are feared to be dead, according to NDTV.

Four of the seven victims have been identified as fire officials Girish Dey, Sourav Bej, Aniruddha Jana and Biman Purkayat, while one of them was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Amit Bhaval and the other was senior railway official Partha Sarathi Mondal. One Railway Protection Force official could not be identified, according to The Indian Express. The police, however, did not label the seven as “killed”, but as “missing”.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose told The Indian Express that those who died were going up in an elevator for search and rescue, adding that 25 fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze. He also said that an inquiry will be ordered into why the elevator was used, NDTV reported. “The SOP [Standard Operating Procedure] is not to use elevators in case of a fire,” he said.

The building houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway. The fire, which erupted around 6.10 pm, is now under control and the cooling process is on, said minister Basu. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also visited the spot, announced a Rs 10-lakh compensation and a government job for the families of the deceased, PTI reported.

“This is a railways property, railways has a responsibility,” she said, according to NDTV. “Railways was unable to provide a map of the building. I don’t want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from the railways has come to the site.”

The Eastern Railways will also initiate an inquiry into the matter. “Eastern Railway will conduct a top-level inquiry under the leadership of the chief safety officer,” the division’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kamal Deo Das told reporters.