India on Tuesday registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,12,44,786., data from the health ministry showed. The toll jumped by 77 to 1,57,930.

The active cases went up to 1,87,462, constituting 1.67% of the total infections. The recoveries reached 1,08,99,394. A total of 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of these, 20,19,723 were given on Monday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

After reporting over 11,000 cases for two days, Maharashtra on Monday registered a relatively lower number of Covid-19 cases with 8,744 infections recorded in 24 hours, News18 reported.

The authorities of Mumbai airport flight operations from Terminal-1 will resume on Wednesday, with five domestic airlines operating 102 flights to 27 destinations on day one, PTI reported. The operations from T1, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended even after domestic air services in the country were resumed on May 25, following a two-month suspension of air services in late March to contain the pandemic.

International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath appreciated India’s incolulation drive, saying the country “really stands out” in terms of its vaccine policy, PTI reported.

“India has been at the forefront in fighting this pandemic,” she said, noting that the country has been providing vaccines through grants to several of its neighbour countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, and through commercial arrangements as well. “If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world, that will be India.”

The Serum Institute of India acknowledged that “bottlenecks” exist in supplies of some raw materials that go into the manufacture of the Covid19 vaccine, The Indian Express reported. However, unidentified officials from the firm told the newspaper that this was unlikely to have any impact on the production of the vaccine in the immediate future. Serum Institute has enough supplies to continue manufacturing at current capacities for the next six months, they said

