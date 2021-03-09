The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition challenging its new Information Technology rules. The petition was filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, a trust that owns digital news portal The Wire, Dhanya Rajendran, the founder and editor-in-chief of The News Minute, and The Wire Founding Editor MK Venu.

On February 25, the Centre notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The rules are framed to regulate social media companies, streaming and digital news content, virtually bringing them, for the first time, under the ambit of government supervision.

Online platforms will now have to be much more responsive to complaints about posts on their networks, including giving the government details about the “originator” of content – effectively breaking end-to-end encryption – as well as setting up verification systems that could have a major impact on individual privacy.

The petitioners have challenged the rules only with regard to their implications on digital media, arguing that it seeks to regulate online news portals by imposing government oversight and a vaguely worded “code of ethics”.

Here are some key excerpts from the petition: