The Congress on Wednesday will move a no-confidence motion against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party-led government of Haryana amid widespread anger over the new agricultural laws, NDTV reported. The motion will be brought up in the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had lost the trust of the people because of its “anti-people” decisions. He also accused the JJP of clinging to power at the cost of farmers.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 40 seats, along with the support of 10 Jannayak Party MLAs and five Independent legislators. The Congress has 31 seats. Two seats in the Assembly are vacant and the majority mark is 45.

Hooda claimed that the odds were stacked against the BJP and the JJP as two Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to the government. “Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government,” he added. “We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the JJP, however, claimed that there was no threat to their coalition government. “It will last its full five-year term,” Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala told PTI.

Chautala, who is the deputy chief minister, had in September said he would resign from his position if he was unable to secure the farmers a guarantee for minimum support price, which is one of their two core demands. Farmers in many parts of Haryana have said that they would boycott MLAs who are not supportive of their cause. For the JJP, this is a cause of concern, as these protestors form their core votebase.

In February, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala quit as the lone MLA of his party in protest against the farm laws. His father and party chief, Om Prakash Chautala, had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the laws.

Whips issued

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jannayak Janata Party and the Congress issued whips to their legislators, asking them to be present in the Assembly, reported The Hindu.

The BJP in its whip said, “All the members of the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the leader.”

The Jannayak Janata Party instructed all members to be “present positively in the House throughout the day on March 10 and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion”.

The Congress’ whip, issued by Bharat Batra, said, “Members of CLP, Haryana, are informed that no-confidence motion against the government shall be listed on March 10 in the business of the House. I issue whip that you must ensure your presence in the House on March 10, 2021, at 10 am positively and support the vote of no-confidence.”

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at JJP, accusing it of selling farmers’ interests for power. He said the whip issued by JJP clearly showed that party had betrayed the farmers.

Farmers body supports no-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions agitating against the farm laws, on Saturday appealed to protestors to pressurise the MLAs of the JJP and the BJP to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government, reported the Hindustan Times. The outfit’s chief, Darshan Pal, told people that the Khattar government needs to realise that the people are with the protestors.

Farmers in Haryana, who form a major chunk of the protestors, are particularly disillusioned by the state government. In November, when they began their march to Delhi, the Khattar-led government had launched a crackdown on the protestors, using batons and tear gas to stop them. Authorities in the state had also dug up trenches along the roads, and ambushed farmers with sprays of water cannon in biting cold temperatures.