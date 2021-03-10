Senior Congress leader PC Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, quit the party on Wednesday, ANI reported. His resignation came less than a month before Assembly elections in the state.

Chacko said there was “groupism” within the Congress. He also complained that there was no democracy left in the party, according to NDTV.

“Kerala is facing a crucial election,” Chacko told ANI. “People want [the] Congress to come back but there is groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with high command that this should be ended.”

Chacko alleged that the Congress high command was being a “mute witness to this disaster”. “Congress is a great tradition,” he said, according to ANI. “Being a Congress man is a prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress man. One can belong to either ‘I group’ or ‘A group’. So I decided to call it a day.”

Chacko accused the Congress of ignoring leaders in Kerala in choosing candidates for the Assembly elections, NDTV reported. “There is no democracy left in the Congress,” he said. “The list of candidates has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhi.”

Chacko added that being a Congress leader in Kerala was very difficult. He claimed that a party member can “survive” only if one belonged to a faction in the Congress. “The leadership of the Congress is not much active,” he said.

The senior politician said he hoped his resignation will be an eye-opener for the party, News18 reported. “I’m unhappy with the functioning of the Congress in Kerala,” he said. “The Congress is becoming weaker and weaker day by day, if my resignation opens the eye of the party, then I will think my resignation has served the purpose.”

Elections for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.