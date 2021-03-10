The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to regularise around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, PTI reported. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha last month, according to the Hindustan Times.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Bill will give protection to unauthorised colonies from sealing till December 31, 2023, PTI reported.

Speaking in the Lower House on Wednesday, Puri said that no government had taken up the matter of regularising these colonies “with any degree of seriousness”.

“The population of Delhi according to the last Census in 2011 stood at 1.6 crore and it will reach at least 2 crore, if not more, in the 2021 Census,” Puri said. “All political parties, especially those who have delayed the process of regularisation...those whose neglect of Delhi borders on criminal, they should now be co-operating.”

Heartiest congratulations to residents of unauthorised colonies of Delhi!

NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi passed by Lok Sabha.This will provide protection from uncertainty & sealing till 31 Dec 2023. pic.twitter.com/zgVNE6bjt4 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 10, 2021

In a separate tweet, Puri said that the work on the process has already started and will be completed in a “time bound manner”.

PM Modi led govt is committed to transform lives of the residents of unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Work has already started. It will be completed in a time bound manner. The city has been severely neglected in the past. pic.twitter.com/E61avbL0ge — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 10, 2021

While speaking on the Bill in Rajya Sabha last month, the minister had said that it will benefit 1.35 crore people in Delhi under three central schemes, according to the Hindustan Times. In 2019, the Union Cabinet had cleared the plan to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in the unauthorised colonies in Delhi.