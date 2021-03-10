West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked in Nandigram on Wednesday evening, reported ABP Ananda. The 66-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was injured on her left leg, and is returning to Kolkata, about 130 km from Nandigram.

The incident took place when she was coming back from a temple in Ranichowk area. Visuals from the spot showed security guards lifting and placing her on the backseat of a car, reported NDTV.

Banerjee alleged that four-five unidentified men conspired and pushed and shoved her. The chief minister alleged that the men came near her car and then cornered her. She added that there was no police officer present at the spot at that time.

“There were four five men who did it,” the chief minister alleged. “See how it is swelling up. Of course it is a conspiracy… there was no security men around me”.

Nandigram: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car pic.twitter.com/wx69lVdsbB — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram. She was supposed to stay in Nandigram on Wednesday, according to ABP Ananda.

Elections to the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2. The state will see a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and an alliance between Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front.

State Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shamik Bhattacharya wished her a speedy recovery. He added that a high-level inquiry should be conducted to look into Banerjee’s allegations.

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the attack was a gimmick to gain people’s sympathy and score political points ahead of the elections. “And if the minister of police is herself not protected, imagine the condition of ordinary people in Bengal,” he told ABP Ananda. “Banerjee should then admit that there is no law and order in the state.”

Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, one of the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress who switched sides to join the BJP ahead of the eight-phased election. Trinamool Congress leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will contest in Banerjee’s place from Bhowanipore in Kolkata, where the chief minister contested for the last decade.