Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 22,52,057, PTI reported, citing a health official. The state had reported 13,395 Covid-19 infections on October 8 following which the number of daily cases had declined.

On Wednesday, the toll in the state rose by 54 to 52,610. There are 99,008 active cases, while 9,913 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the total recoveries to 20,99,207.

Maharashtra has been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases recently. On Monday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the coronavirus situation in the state was “alarming” and permitted the district administrations to decide on lockdowns.

Following this, authorities in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district had on Tuesday imposed a “janata curfew” to be implemented between 8 pm on March 11 and 8 am on March 15. Thane district had on Monday announced a lockdown in 16 coronavirus hotspots till the end of the month to combat a surge in infections.

The situation in Mumbai is also worrying as the city has reported more than 1,000 cases in the last few days. On Wednesday, the city’s tally rose to 3,37,134 after 1,539 Covid-19 infections were registered. This was a sharp jump from yesterday’s 1,012 new cases. With five deaths, the toll in Mumbai stood at 11,515.

Pune city reported 1,384 cases, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590. The coronavirus tally in Kolhapur division was 1,20,599, followed by 89,577 in Latur, 1,11,229 in Akola and 2,43,726 in Nagpur.

A total of 93,219 tests carried out on Wednesday and the state has so far tested 1,71,15,534 samples for the coronavirus. There are 4,71,187 people in home quarantine while 4,244 are in institutional quarantine.