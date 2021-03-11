The Union health ministry has decided to not display a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus vaccine certificates in the four poll-bound states and one Union Territory, reported NDTV on Thursday. The decision was taken in compliance of the Election Commission’s order last week to remove the prime minister’s photo on the certificates in view of elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. In Assam, the polls for the 126-seat Assembly will be held from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly, 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly, and the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly will go to polls on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on February 26 after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

In a letter dated March 9, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote back to the Election Commission, saying that the directions will be complied with. “Thereafter, necessary filters in Co-WIN have been applied for the vaccination centres situated in the four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Union Territory of Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission,” the letter said, according to NDTV.

Last week, the Election Commission had first asked the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal for a report on why Modi’s photo was being used on vaccination certificates generated through the Co-WIN platform. This came after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien on March 3 complained to the Election Commission of India about Modi’s photo and name appearing on digital certificates being given to coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries. He pointed out that this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The panel then took up the matter with the health ministry, and sought its response on the “factual position” on the use of the photographs. In its reply, the ministry said the vaccination drive was an ongoing government initiative that had started much before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

On March 5, the Election Commission had directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising the Centre’s schemes that has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs, from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours.

The commission has in the past, too, forbidden the use of the prime minister’s photos on posters and official websites of government schemes during elections. During the 2017 elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission had asked the Cabinet Secretary to remove images of Modi from the website of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.