The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against spiritual leader Virendra Deo Dixit, accused of sexually abusing several minors in Delhi. Dixit is suspected to be hiding in Nepal.

The abuses at his “spiritual university” in the Capital were uncovered in 2017. The Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission for Women had rescued 67 women, mostly minors, from the institution. They were allegedly kept in small rooms with metal bars and no sunlight, India Today reported. The parents of the girls accused Dixit of sexually exploiting their children.

The Interpol also released a phone number and email address for people to share any information that could help in arresting Dixit.

An unidentified official told Hindustan Times that the Interpol notice will allow authorities in Nepal to locate and arrest Dixit and hand him over to India.

In 2017, the Delhi High Court had handed over the inquiry in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI had formed a Special Investigation Team to trace Dixit and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information about him.

In 2019, the CBI filed chargesheets against Dixit in two rape cases, Hindustan Times reported. In the first case, Dixit was accused of repeatedly raping the complainant from 2011 to 2015 at different branches of the ashram. The second case was related to the rape of a minor at two different ashrams in 1999.