The Union health ministry on Thursday said that it was “very worried” about the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra and that the infection should not be taken for granted.

“We are very worried about Maharashtra,” NITI Aayog member VK Paul said at a press conference. “This is a serious matter...don’t take the virus for granted.”

Paul said that coronavirus can come unexpectedly and on its own dynamics. “It also tells us that if we have to remain free of this virus with time, it is very important that all our armament – Covid-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy, readiness from the health point of view as well as vaccination – has to be brought in to facing this pandemic.”

He also suggested that the vaccination process must be intensified and prioritised in districts that are reporting a high number of cases.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra registered 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day rise this year, taking the state’s tally to 22,52,057. The toll in the state rose by 54 to 52,610.

Maharashtra is the only state in India that has more than 1 lakh active cases, data from the health ministry showed. With 1,00,240 active caseload, the state contributes 52.97% of India’s 1,89,226 active infections. Maharashtra’s daily toll was also the highest at 54 even as India registered a total of 126 deaths.

At the press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said eight of the ten Indian districts that are the top 10 contributors to active cases are in Maharashtra. These are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Amid the surge in cases, Maharashtra on Thursday imposed a complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. Nagpur city had reported 1,513 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. All shops and establishments, except those which offer essential services, will be shut during this period, state minister Nitin Raut said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown may soon be imposed in certain other places also to combat the surge.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country. While infections did drop for some time in September and October, they have surged again over the last few weeks. This has prompted authorities in various districts of the state to reimpose restrictions. On Monday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the coronavirus situation in the state was “alarming” and permitted district administrations to decide on lockdowns.

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district had on Tuesday imposed a “janata curfew” to be implemented between 8 pm on March 11 and 8 am on March 15. Thane district had on Monday announced a lockdown in 16 coronavirus hotspots till the end of the month to combat a surge in infections.

Fresh restrictions were also imposed in Yavatmal and Amravati districts to control the spread of the infection.