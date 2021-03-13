The United States on Friday said it was willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B, as a result of three memos by the previous Donald Trump administration which have now been rescinded.

H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

In a release on Friday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that a petitioner may request that it reopen or reconsider decisions based on the three rescinded policies – “Determining Employer-Employee Relationship for Adjudication of H-1B Petitions, Including Third-Party Site Placements”; “Contracts and Itineraries Requirements for H-1B Petitions Involving Third-Party Worksites” and “Rescission of the December 22, 2000 Guidance memo on H1B computer related positions”.

All three memos were rescinded after the Biden administration came to power.

Last month, the US also introduced a pro-immigration Bill that proposed to relax norms related to green card and H-1B visas. The US Citizenship Act of 2021, if passed, will offer an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of people who are living in the United States unlawfully on January 1, 2021. The Bill is expected to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 1.1 crore immigrants in the country.

The Biden administration’s stance on immigration policies is a stark departure from that of the one under Trump. In October last year, Trump had announced significant changes to the H-1B visa programme for high-skilled workers. It narrowed the eligibility criteria for applicants and raised the wages American companies would have to pay to hire foreign workers. In June, Trump had suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers.