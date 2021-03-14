The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday was set for a landslide victory in the local body elections in the state as counting of votes got underway, NDTV reported.

In all, 12 municipal corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Vijayawada, and 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats, went to polls on March 10. In 90 of the 671 divisions of the 12 corporations, candidates had won without contest. In the 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats, up to 490 wards had chosen the representatives unanimously.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party was leading in eight municipal corporations and was ahead in 61 of the municipalities and nagar panchayats, showed trends at 10.30 am.

The party won Kanigiri, Giddalur, Tiruvuru and Srikakulam and was leading in Guntur, Kadapa and Chittoor, News18 reported.

The Telugu Desam Party came a distant second with three leads in nagar panchayats. Others such as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had so far drawn a blank.

The YSRCP is contesting this election on the back of its victory in the recently concluded panchayat polls where it bagged more than 80% seats, according to News18. Reddy’s party managed to make inroads into TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s bastion Kuppam Assembly constituency.