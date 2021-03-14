At least six farm labourers were killed and eight were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, PTI reported.

The deceased were from Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, located about 55 kms from Vijayawada. They were on their way to a nearby village to harvest paddy in an autorickshaw when a truck rammed into it, the police said, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Five persons died on the spot and another person succumbed while being taken to the hospital,” Nuzividu’s Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivasulu said. “The injured have been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital.”

The Andhra Pradesh Police have registered a case, and said that efforts were underway to trace the vehicle that caused the accident. “It is not exactly known how the accident happened as the truck did not stop,” Srinivasulu told the Hindustan Times. “We are on the lookout for the truck.”

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas, Home Minister M Sucharita, Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the accident.

The state’s home minister, Sucharita, directed authorities to make sure the injured were given best medical care. She also directed them to ensure that stringent action be taken against those responsible for the accident.