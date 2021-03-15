Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged the people of his state to cooperate with the government to avoid another lockdown amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I appeal to the people with folded hands for cooperation...If people cooperate, I am confident that we can control [the rise in cases] without lockdown,” he said, while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, according to PTI.

The chief minster’s comment came after Karnataka logged more than 900 cases on Saturday, for the first time since January 22, PTI reported. Yediyurappa is also scheduled to hold a meeting with officials on the pandemic situation on Monday. The chief minister’s office said that he would meet officials and health experts at 5 pm on Monday at the state secretariat Vidhan Soudha, PTI reported.

“For the last one month, Covid-19 is getting beyond control and numbers are going up,” Yediyurappa said, according to the Hindustan Times. “I have called a meeting with experts on Monday.”

When asked whether the government was thinking about stricter measures for those travelling from neighbouring states, Yediyurappa said the matter will be discussed in the meeting. Karnataka shares a border with Maharashtra which, in the last few weeks, has been logging the highest number of cases among all states.

He also said that the government has fixed a limit on the number of people allowed to attend gatherings like marriages, and that action will be taken in case of any violation, PTI reported.

“My appeal to people is that if you don’t want lockdown and want all activities to continue as it is going on now, people have to cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining distance,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday had put a cap on the number of people who can gather at events and celebrations like marriages. Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Jawaid Akhtar in a circular said the measure has been taken amid the emergence of new clusters and fear of a second wave of the pandemic. As per new rules, 500 people will be allowed at marriages if it is held in an open space, and 200 if it is a hall or a closed space.