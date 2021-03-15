YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh on Sunday donned a face mask in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws in India, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The comedian wore a “I Stand With Farmers” mask at the red carpet of the event.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media,” she tweeted along with a photo of her in the mask. “Feel free to run with it.”

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

Singh has voiced support for the movement in India multiple times in the past. In December, the comedian had raised awareness about the farmers protests in India.

Since February, there was an outpouring of support from the international community for the protests after pop singer Rihanna tweeted about it. Celebrities, including Singh, along with activists from around the world extended their support to the farmers’ movement, with some outraging over the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the crisis.

The YouTuber had then thanked Rihanna for speaking up about what she called a “humanity issue”, and affirmed that she stood in solidarity with the farmers.

Indian actor Swara Bhasker lauded Singh, and tweeted: “Lilly taking the Indian farmers protests to the Grammys.”

This is how social media users reacted to her post:

Thank you so much for using the platform for a great cause . #FarmersProtest #ModiGovt4AmbaniAdani — Harpal Singh (@harpalbrar11) March 15, 2021

The world is with the farmers but the government of the country, The media and the Bollywood celebrities are not ready to talk about it.#IStandWithFarmers thanks @Lilly — Tausif Jafar Khan (@TausifJafar) March 15, 2021

I just hope we had more Influencers like you back here in our country 👊 https://t.co/Cx3HMFDuIn — Prasad Vedpathak (@prasadvedpathak) March 15, 2021

Thank you Lilly for standing up for our farmers and supporting #FarmersProtest You make us proud✊🏽#IStandWithFarmers #KisaanMajdoorEktaZindabaad #BJP_किसान_विरोधी — That guy Sunner (@KS_Sunner) March 15, 2021

Standing with innocent farmers asking for their right isn't a matter of toolkit they were talking about. It's just the way it is. Hey @Lilly thanks for being the part of energy moment for farmers. ❤️ Lot's of love from india. — 𝑉𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑑 (@Vinod4INC) March 15, 2021