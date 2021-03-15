Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Monday said it had filed a first information report against a Bollywood actor for violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive.

“No compromise on city’s safety!” the BMC tweeted along with a copy of the FIR. “BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to Covid-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

The name on the FIR in BMC’s tweet was blurred out. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya S confirmed to The Times of India that the actor was Gauhar Khan. “Gauhar has been booked for violation of Covid-19 rules,” he said. “She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot.”

An official from the civic body had gone to the actor’s residence but did not find her there, according to the newspaper, which reported that the actor was not available for a comment.

“When we went to her home in Andheri (West), she did not open the door,” a BMC official told The Indian Express. “We learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

The police officer said that the actor was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) along with Section 51B (refusal to comply with any direction given by an authority) of the NDMA Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act (penalty under for violating section 188 of the IPC). The FIR was registered on the basis of a BMC official’s complaint.

Khan is known for her roles in films such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.