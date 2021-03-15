Commenting on recent reports by US-based non-government organisation Freedom House and Sweden based-research institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, which have held a critical outlook on democracy and civil rights in India, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday dismissed them as “hypocrisy”.

“You use the dichotomy of democracy and autocracy...You want the truthful answer, it is hypocrisy,” Jaishankar said when asked to comment at the India Today conclave on what effect the reports might have on India’s image internationally.

He added: “Because you have a set of self-appointed custodians of the world, who find it very difficult to stomach that somebody in India is not looking for their approval, is not willing to play the game they want to be played...so they invent their rules, their parameters, they pass their judgments and then make out as though this is some kind of global exercise.”

The Freedom House report on political rights and civil liberties, released earlier this month, lowered India’s status from “free” in 2020, to “partly free” this year. It said that the situation “deteriorated since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014” and the decline only “accelerated after Modi’s reelection in 2019.”

The V-Dem report, on the other hand was released last week and said that India has turned into an “electoral autocracy”. It said India’s autocratisation process has “largely followed the typical pattern for countries in the ‘Third Wave’ over the past ten years: a gradual deterioration where freedom of the media, academia, and civil society were curtailed first and to the greatest extent”.

Referring to the reports, Jaishankar said that they term the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Union government as a Hindu nationalist regime. “We are the nationalist guys, we have given vaccines to 70 countries in the world,” the foreign minister said. “So tell me the internationalist countries...how many vaccines have they given?”

He also took a dig at former US President Donald Trump without taking his name, for alleging fraud in election counting, after the recent presidential elections in the country, where he lost to Joe Biden.

“Look at the politics of these places...I am in this country, nobody questions our election. Can you say that in those countries?” Jaishankar said. “...I don’t put my hand on a religious book when I take my oath of office. Guess which country does. So enough of those homilies...I don’t need certification from outside. Certainly not from people who clearly have an agenda to drive. So, I’ll say thanks a lot.”