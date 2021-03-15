The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a case against 17 Army officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the Army recruitment process and raided 30 locations, ANI reported.

The CBI’s raids were spread across 13 cities in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The searches were conducted at the Base Hospital in Delhi, the Cantonment and other Army and civilian areas.

The CBI said it found incriminating material related to irregularities in the recruitment process for officers and personnel of other ranks through the Service Selection Board.

The investigation agency has filed a case against 17 Army officials and six other people, according to the news agency. The officials include officers of the ranks of lieutenant colonel and major.

The CBI had received a complaint from the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) last month that serving personnel were involved in accepting bribes in return for helping candidates clear medical exams at the Base Hospital in New Delhi, according to NDTV.

One Lieutenant Colonel Bhagwan of the Army Air Defence Corps is the alleged mastermind of the recruitment racket, the central agency said. The complaint said that Bhagwan, who is currently on study leave, along with one Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh also received kickbacks from potential officer candidates at SSB centres.