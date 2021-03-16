Maharashtra is “in the beginning of a second wave of Covid”, said the Centre on Tuesday, reported News18. It has pulled up the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for not enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour among the citizens and not conducting adequate tests.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the state to focus on containment strategies. The letter is based on the assessment of a central team that visited the state last week.

“Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” read Bhushan’s letter, according to NDTV. “There [is] very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. There is no adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas. The Central team inferred that the administrative mechanism should be re-instated to the level witnessed in August -September 2020 to contain/suppress the Covid transmission.”

Maharashtra has been reporting a major share of India’s overall daily new cases. On Monday, Maharashtra registered 15,051 new cases, pushing the infection tally to 23,29,464. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that a lockdown will be imposed in other districts that are reporting a high number of coronavirus disease cases, if the situation there does not improve.

Bhushan noted in his letter that the current case fatality was found to be very high in Government Medical College in Aurangabad and in Nashik’s Vasant Rao Pawar Medical College. He added that a detailed investigation, including whole genome sequencing, was needed.

The letter also pointed out that a large number of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people were not being tracked and tested. “We could sense a feeling that enough has been done already,” said Bhushan. “This complacency may take its toll.”

The Centre noted that some districts have enforced fresh restrictions but pointed out that these “may have only very limited impact on containing/suppressing the transmission”. “Hence the district administration should focus on containment strategy as per the guidelines of the health ministry,” said the Centre.