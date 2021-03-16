The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the of timing of night curfews imposed in four metropolitan cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from March 17, PTI reported. The restrictions will now stay in effect from 10 pm to 6 am, as opposed to the earlier timing of 12 am to 6 am.

The new timing will be applicable till March 31, according to a tweet by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office.

The decision was taken in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, PTI reported, quoting a government statement. Earlier during the day, Rupani chaired a meeting of the core committee of the coronavirus task force.

People will not be able to commute, and shops, restaurants, eateries and malls will not function during the curfew hours, according to The Indian Express. However, pharmacies, milk kiosks, hospitals and other essential services will continue to operate. People commuting to catch flights or trains will also be allowed to travel.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced that the remaining three T20 matches in the ongoing series between India and England will be played without fans in the stadium. The first two matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were played with 50% audience.

On Monday, Gujarat recorded 890 new cases of coronavirus, and one death was reported in Surat, according to The Indian Express. There are currently 4,717 active cases, of which 56 patients are on ventilator support.