The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported. The party promised to pass a separate law to protect inter-caste marriages, Congress’ Tamil Nadu unit President KS Alagiri said.

Among other promises, the Congress has said that it will provide tax exemptions for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years and give training to 500 young people in each district for government jobs. The party also said that it will take steps to abolish entry-level medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET.

Alagiri further said that the manifesto mentions the promise of prohibition or close liquor shops in the state.

The party assured people that if it comes to power, the government will pay 50% of the loans taken by small and medium industries, and that the three new farm laws will not be implemented in the state, The News Minute reported.

Last week, the Congress’ alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in its manifesto, promised 75% job reservation for locals and a 40% quota for women in government jobs, among other things. The party, led by MK Stalin, also promised to reduce price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre, besides a subsidy of Rs 100 on liquified petroleum gas, or LPG cylinders.

The DMK, which is the major partner in the Opposition alliance will contest on 173 seats, while Congress will put up candidates in 25 constituencies. The Left parties, Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi are also part of the alliance.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly and the bye-poll to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.